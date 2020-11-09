'Megastar' Chiranjeevi tests Covid-19 positive, within two days of meeting CM KCR sans the masks

Telugu 'megastar' and former union minister Chiranjeevi Konidela has on Monday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The revelation comes within 48 hours of his meeting with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, joined by another prominent face of the Telugu film industry Akkineni Nagarjuna.

In an official video of the Saturday meeting in the CM's palatial office cum official residence Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet, the two thespians and Rao were seen interacting without masks on, or social distancing.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna had met Rao to hand over their contribution cheques of Rs one crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to support the state's efforts for rehabilitation of the people affected by the recent heavy rains and floods. They also discussed a proposal to build a world-class film city on Hyderabad outskirts, among other matters.

On Monday morning, Chiranjeevi took to twitter to publicly inform of his Covid-19 test report.

“Took a test for Covid before resuming “Acharya” shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,” Chiranjeevi stated.

Till Monday evening, there was no statement from the Telangana CMO in response to Chiranjeevi's tweet and it is not known if KCR would suspend his official engagements of next few days as a safety measure. No response from Nagarjuna either, on twitter.

“It was just for a short time, (without them wearing masks). I do not think it compels the CM to go into isolation,” a senior official present in the meet, with his mask on, told DH.

However, netizens are sharing the interaction photos of the three highly conspicuous persons in the state on social media, expressing concern over the basic rules to prevent the Covid-19 spread not adhered to.

Experts are warning of a possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 cases in India.

As of Sunday night, the Telangana government has recorded a total of over 2.51 lakh positive cases and 1381 deaths.

Meanwhile, another famous Telugu actor Dr V Rajasekhar, who was undergoing treatment for the past several days for Covid-19 and related complications, was discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.