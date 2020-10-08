Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy with husband Sabara

Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:17 ist
Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor. Credit: Getty Images.

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news during their appearance on the "Today" show.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here. But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest," Trainor said.

The singer then turned to her husband, who proudly revealed, "We're pregnant".

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the 'Today' show, 'I will have the most babies in the world'," Trainor added.

The 26-year-old singer and Sabara, 28, tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018.

The pair was introduced while on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham in 2016. They got engaged in 2017.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Entertainment

What's Brewing

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

'Muh meetha' festival season to boost palm oil demand

'Muh meetha' festival season to boost palm oil demand

New England’s forests are sick. They need tree doctors.

New England’s forests are sick. They need tree doctors.

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

 