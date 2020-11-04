'Mehndi' actor Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt mourns his death

Noted director Pooja Bhatt has taken to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that actor Faraaz Khan passed away on Wednesday, leaving a 'void' in the world.

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

The 60-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last month after experiencing three consecutive seizures owing to a Herpes infection in his brain.

His family had started a fundraiser for his treatment, urging fans to come forward to help him in his time of need. The likes of Salman Khan and Bhatt had offered financial assistance to his near and dear ones.

Khan rose to stardom when starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release Mehndi. He also headlined the cast of Vikram Bhatt's Fareb. He subsequently acted in TV shows, remaining an important part of the entertainment industry.