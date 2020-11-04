'Mehndi' actor Faraaz Khan passes away

'Mehndi' actor Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt mourns his death

Actor Faraaz Khan is no more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 11:40 ist
Actor Faraaz Khan headlined the cast of Vikram Bhatt's 'Fareb'. Credit: Twitter/@PoojaB1972

Noted director Pooja Bhatt has taken to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that actor Faraaz Khan passed away on Wednesday, leaving a 'void' in the world. 

The 60-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last month after experiencing three consecutive seizures owing to a Herpes infection in his brain. 

His family had started a fundraiser for his treatment, urging fans to come forward to help him in his time of need. The likes of Salman Khan and Bhatt had offered financial assistance to his near and dear ones. 

Khan rose to stardom when starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release Mehndi. He also headlined the cast of Vikram Bhatt's Fareb. He subsequently acted in TV shows, remaining an important part of the entertainment industry. 

