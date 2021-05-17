Met Salman Khan as a fan, never thought I would get to work with him: 'Radhe' actor Sangay Tsheltrim

Actor Sangay Tsheltrim, who made his Bollywood debut with a negative role in Salman Khan's recently-released movie Radhe, says he met 'Bhai' as a fan and never thought that he would get the opportunity to work with him.



"Salman thought that I fit the part and offered me a role in Radhe. I could not believe it when I got the opportunity," he told DH in an exclusive interview.

Sangay, who was born near the India-Bhutan border, was fond of Hindi films right from a young age, but lost touch with the industry when he joined the Army.



"I watched a lot of Bollywood films initially and enjoyed the experience, but I could not catch up on Hindi movies later on as I joined the Army," he said.



Given his Army background, it is not surprising that Sangay attaches a lot of importance to his fitness, something that helped him bond with Salman while working on Radhe.

Also Read | 'Radhe' movie review: On Eid, Salman Khan chooses to treat only 'die-hard' fans

"We spoke about fitness and bodybuilding while working on Radhe," he added.

Radhe, directed by filmmaker Prabhu Deva, is an actioner that revolves around the clash between a 'rowdy' cop and a ruthless gangster, played by Randeep Hooda. The film stars Disha Patani as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the mass hero. The two had previously teamed up for Bharat, which did well at the box office.

Radhe, which was released on Zee5/Zeeplex on May 13, opened to a roaring response despite receiving mixed reviews. According to the streaming platform, it received nearly 4.2 million views on day 1. There were also reports of the server crashing due to high traffic.

The perception is that the response to Radhe may open new avenues for Sangay, helping him bag more offers. Sangay, however, is not too sure whether he will be doing more films in the future.

"Everything depends on the opportunities that come my way," adds the actor