Michael Angelis, voice behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', dies at 76

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated children's series Thomas The Tank Engine, has died at the age of 76.

According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastchi.

The cause of death was not given.

Angelis succeeded Beatles icon Ringo Starr to feature as the narrator of the UK version of Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends in 1991.

He went on to narrate 13 series of the popular TV show till 2012. The name of the programme was later shortened to Thomas and Friends.

Angelis also narrated two episodes of season six and four episodes of season seven of the US take of the show.

On the film front, he lent his voice to titles like Thomas & Friends: Hero of the Rails, Misty Island Rescue and Thomas & Friends: Days of the Diesels.

The actor also starred in TV drama September Song and mini series GBH.

Angelis was previously married to Coronation Street actor Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001.