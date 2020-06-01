'Thomas The Tank Engine' star Michael Angelis no more

Michael Angelis, voice behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', dies at 76

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 01 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 18:40 ist
Michael Angelis is best-known for voicing the titular character in Thomas The Tank Engine. (Credit: IMDb)

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated children's series Thomas The Tank Engine, has died at the age of 76.

According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastchi.

The cause of death was not given.

Angelis succeeded Beatles icon Ringo Starr to feature as the narrator of the UK version of Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends in 1991.

He went on to narrate 13 series of the popular TV show till 2012. The name of the programme was later shortened to Thomas and Friends.

Angelis also narrated two episodes of season six and four episodes of season seven of the US take of the show.

On the film front, he lent his voice to titles like Thomas & Friends: Hero of the Rails, Misty Island Rescue and Thomas & Friends: Days of the Diesels.

The actor also starred in TV drama September Song and mini series GBH.

Angelis was previously married to Coronation Street actor Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
michael angelis

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 