Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Middle Class Melodies

Telugu

Director: Vinod Ananthoju

Cast: Anand Devarakonda, Varsha Bollama

Rating: 2/5

Middle Class Melodies by Vinod Ananthoju could have worked as a short story. The backdrop is elaborate, the story relatable and the characters real. But its cinematic transformation is something else altogether.

The director tries to portray middle-class attitudes in a film that tries to be a comedy-drama but fails. The conflicts of ‘Middle Class Melodies’ are jaded. The humour lacks bite.

Raghava (Anand Devarakonda), a self-proclaimed quality cook, aims to run a successful hotel in Guntur. He feels he makes the best Bombay chutney, a speciality popular in Guntur. Raghava’s father (the terrific Goparaju Ramana), hot-headed owner of a tiffin centre, thinks otherwise. He is always at loggerheads with his "useless"' and "arrogant" son.

The premise of a middle-class boy’s entrepreneurship struggles is treated generically. None of the plot points come with an element of surprise. For instance, why is an ‘ambitious’ cook shown constantly cribbing and not looking for ways to promote his new venture?

There is the customary love story that exposes poor writing. Sandhya’s (Varsha Bollamma) sole purpose in life is to marry her cousin Raghava. She is one who turns down marriage proposals so that she can establish her career but is eventually relegated to the role of a cashier at her husband’s hotel.

The film doesn’t convince us that Raghava is a good cook and his resurgence doesn’t feel organic. Even the father-son track ends predictably.

Anand Devarakonda can’t sell a single scene. Perhaps he should take inspiration from his famous brother Vijay, who can even save a sinking film with his electrifying presence.

‘Middle Class Melodies’ is kind of a film that’s praised more for its attempt than for its content.

The film's music and a couple of situational comedies are the saving grace.