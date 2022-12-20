Milind Soman embarks on fitness ride to Mangaluru

Supermodel-turned-fitness icon Milind Soman has embarked on a multi-city solo cycle and electric bike ride powered by Ather from Mumbai to Mangaluru.

The “Green Ride 2.0”, the second edition is an initiative to create awareness amongst people, to encourage them to keep the environment healthy with pollution free clean air by making the right choices.

It aims at promoting the cause of sustainable environment, clean air and green energy.

Soman started off from Mumbai on 19 December and would reach Mangalore on 26 December.

He will cover a total distance of over 1400 kms across 10 cities in 8 days.

The cities covered enroute are - Mumbai, Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Shegaon, Hirebennur, Tumkuru, Mysore, Mangaluru.

On his route, MILIND will visit solar energy plants, perform tree plantation drives and will engage with local NGOs dedicated to the cause of sustainable environment along the route.

“My message to people is simple – all the progress and advancement that we have achieved as a society is futile if we do not have pure air to breathe. If each one of us makes a change in our day-to-day lives – walk/ cycle short distances instead of drive, plant a sapling, reuse/recycle etc. – we will collectively be able to make a significant difference to our environment,” said Soman.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy says: “Electric vehicles are the single biggest hope for achieving a decarbonised world and faster adoption of EVs is the first step towards this goal.”

The first edition of Green Ride was launched in December 2021. Milind Soman completed a 1,000-km long bicycle journey from Mumbai to the national capital to raise awareness about air pollution. He cycled 150-km a day to promote the use of cleaner fuel and a healthy lifestyle to tackle pollution.