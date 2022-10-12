Millie Bobby Brown says she would like to write musical finale for 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she would love to pen a musical finale for the popular Netflix series.

The actor, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, said she has some interesting ideas for the final episode of the 1980s-set show.

"I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical. But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should," Millie told Total Film.

The 18-year-old actor said she would like Stranger Things to end on a hight note like FX comedy It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton.

"Trust me, I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that—a musical episode," she added.

In the fourth season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the cast performed a rock opera in an episode titled The Nightman Cometh, based on songs written by Charlie Kelly (Day).

The fifth and the final season of Stranger Things is currently in the scripting stage.

Chronicling the story of a secret government lab which accidentally opens a door to a parallel dimension referred to as the 'upside down', the show also stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.