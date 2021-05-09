'Minari' to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 11

It revolves around a young Korean-American man who moves from California to a farm in rural Arkansas in pursuit of stability

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 20:25 ist
A still from 'Minari'. Credit: YouTube/A24

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's Academy Award-nominated drama Minari will have its digital premiere on May 11 on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Sunday.

Minari, a semi-autobiographical drama about a family of Korean immigrants trying to realise their American dream in the 1980s, was released in Indian theatres by PVR Pictures on April 9.

Also Read | 'Minari' movie review: A heartfelt tale about family and hope

It revolves around Jacob (Steven Yeun), a young Korean-American father who along with his wife and two children moves from California to a farm in rural Arkansas in pursuit of stability.

Starring The Walking Dead alum Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho and Will Patton, the movie is predominantly in Korean language.

Veteran South Korean star Yuh-jung Youn won the Oscar for the best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards for her performance in the film, which was nominated in six categories including best picture, best director, best actor (Yeun), and the best supporting actress (Yuh-jung).

Minari also won the best foreign-language Golden Globe award.

