'Minsara Kanna' producer PL Thenappan to sue 'Parasite' makers for plagiarism

Noted producer PL Thenappan is set to sue the team behind the Oscar winner Parasite for allegedly lifting the basic plot from his Tamiil movie Minsara Kanna., starring Vijay and actress-turned-politician Khushboo. Speaking on the issue, he told The News Minute that he will be initiating legal action in a day or two.

"On Monday or Tuesday, I will be filing a case with help from an international lawyer. They have taken the plot from my film. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases. Similarly, it is only fair for us to do the same,” added PL Thenappan.

The KS Ravikumar-helmed movie focused on a love struck young man, who makes his family take up domestic work at his love interest's place in order to help him win her heart. Released in 1999, it did decent business at the box office and received average reviews.

On the other hand, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is a dark-comedy that deals with class discrimination. The film revolves around how members of a working class family manipulate a rich family to gain employment. While there seems to be some superficial similarity between the two films, the presentation and character trajectories are poles apart.

Either way, this is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

Coming back to Parasite, The Song Kang-ho starrer recently won the 'Best Picture' award at the Oscars 2020 and became the first non-English movie to do so. The film is currently playing in theatres in India and doing reasonably well in select cities. Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho is currently working on a TV show based on Parasite, which will explore incidents that did not make it to the theatrical version.