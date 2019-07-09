Mirren, Theron returning for 'Fast & Furious 9'

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are set to return for 'Fast & Furious 9', Vin Diesel announced on Instagram.

The duo will be joining Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena.

Theron will reprise her role of cyberterrorist Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie 'Fate of the Furious', while Mirren's character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw.

Justin Lin is directing the ninth instalment, which is currently shooting in London. Dan Casey has penned the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello.

The ninth instalment in the franchise is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, by Universal Pictures.