Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019

AFP, London,
  • Dec 15 2019, 11:44am ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2019, 11:44am ist
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London. (Reuters photo)

Jamaican psychology student Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 on Saturday at a ceremony in London, with Miss France and Miss India runners-up in the beauty pageant.

"To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself," Singh, 23, tweeted.

"Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," she wrote.

Singh was crowned by last year's winner, Mexican Vanessa Ponce de Leon.

Singh is the fourth Jamican to win the title. France's Ophely Mezino and India's Suman Rao were the runners-up.

