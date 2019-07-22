'Mission Mangal' to get Australian screening at IFFM

"Mission Mangal" will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Independence Day.

The movie, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

IFFM will host the premiere at HOYTS Chadstone in Melbourne.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and HR Dattatrey in the lead roles.

"Mission Mangal" is scheduled to be released on August 15.