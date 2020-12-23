'Misson Majnu': Rashmika Mandanna to enter Bollywood with film about a RAW operation in Pakistan

Popular Tollywood star Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and said that she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Misson Majnu, which features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The 'Kodava Beauty' said that she is proud and excited about being part of the project.

Mission Majnu is a spy-thriller that revolves around a dangerous Raw operation in Pakistan. The film has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi, marking his directorial debut. The movie is likely to feature action scenes and a few twists

Rashmika, who made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, became a popular name in Telugu cinema with films such as Chalo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She acted alongside Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. They later reunited for the underwhelming Dear Comrade.

Rashmika was offered a role in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey but things did not work out as the actor felt it needed a 'lot of you'. It remains to be seen if Misson Majnu proves to be the right launchpad for her.

Meanwhile, the 'Karnataka Crush' is going through a busy phase on the work front. She started the year with the previously-mentioned Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with 'Prince' Mahesh Babu. The Sankranti release did well at the box office despite clashing with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Rashmika was last seen in Bheeshma that did well and had emerged as a commercial success. The star currently has Pushpa, marking her first collaboration with 'Bunny', in her kitty. . The pan-India film reportedly features her in the role of a government servant and revolves around the smuggling mafia.

It was originally offered to Mahesh Babu, who walked out due to 'creative differences'. The Sukumar-helmed biggie is expected to release in 2021. She will also be seen in the Kannada movie Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja,