MM Kreem to compose music for Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'?

Pan-India hero Prabhas will soon be turning his attention to the mythological drama Adipurush and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans, The film, to be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, will be simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu and will feature top-notch visual effects. The budget of the magnum opus is expected to be around Rs 500 crore, which suggests that it will be a grand affair and a potential gamechanger for Indian cinema.

According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the makers of Adipurush are likely to rope in ace music director MM Kreem (also known as MM Keeravani) to compose the soundtrack of the magnum opus.

MM Kreem has previously composed music for period-dramas such as Magadheera and Baahubali and proved that he can do justice to larger than life projects. He also enjoys a reasonable fan following in the Hindi belt as he composed melodious tunes for films such as Nagarjuna's Criminal, the John Abraham-starrer Jism and the Neeraj Pandey-helmed Special 26, proving his mettle. Many feel, he is the right choice for Adipurush.

Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist 'Lankesh'. The buzz is that Kiara Advani and 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh are being considered for the role of Sita. The original 'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju too is likely to play a key role in the biggie.

Adipurush is slated to hit screens in 2022.

Coming back to 'Darling', he will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. He also has Prabhas 21, co-starring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.

The Nag Ashwin-directed movie reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'Inner God' and features 'Saaho' in a new avatar. The buzz is that it has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which featured Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead.