Mohanlal feels ‘we shall overcome’ the coronavirus pandemic

Mohanlal is arguably one of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. Mollywood’s resident ‘Complete Actor’ recently penned a moving note on the coronavirus lockdown and said that it might help society understand the importance of the small freedoms of life. He added that even though everyone wants things to return to normal at the earliest, patience is the need of the hour. He concluded his post with the iconic ‘we shall overcome’ line and tried to inspire the janta in these difficult times.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the film industry to the standstill as most production houses have pushed back the release dates of major movies. F9, Sooryavanshi, Marakkar, the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 and No Time to Die are a few of the biggies that failed to keep their date with fans. Moreover, the shoots of films like Radhe, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Jersey have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings and this has created a major crisis for daily wagers associated with the film world. While the likes of Nagarjuna and Salman Khan have done their bit to help out, the situation is still far from ideal.



Coming back to Mohanlal, he was last seen in the much-hyped Big Brother that did not do as well as expected. The actioner, directed by Siddique, had a strong cast that included Anoop Menon, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and Honey Rose. He will next be seen in the above-mentioned Marakkar, which has been directed by Priyadarshan. The magnum opus, which is likely to get a pan-India release, boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier and ‘Action King’ Arjun.

Mohanlal also has the Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram in his kitty. He will turn his attention to the biggie once the coronavirus situation is brought under control.

