Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan pose for a photo: Is something big on the cards?

Producer Supriya Menon, on Tuesday (August 25), took to Instagram to share a priceless photo in which her husband and actor Prithviraj is seen bonding with Mollywood hero Dulquer Salmaan and the ‘Complete Actor’ Mohanlal. The three men appear to be in a bindass mood and redefine the meaning of cool.

The photo has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. While some fans speculated about the purpose behind the meeting, others pointed out that Mollywood star Mammootty was missing from the snap. A section of the audience even wondered if the three had come together to discuss a movie. One might get clarity on the ‘secret’ behind the photo in the coming days.’

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 crisis has had a major impact on the Malayalam film industry. The release dates of the pan-India biggie Marakkar, starring ‘Lalettan’ and Manju Warrier, was delayed indefinitely to ensure the safety of the public. The uncertainty also prompted filmmaker Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame to put his next film Ram on the backburner.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, helped the digital medium emerge as an important source of entertainment. The romantic-drama Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, released directly on Amazon Prime Video, receiving mixed reviews from fans. Fahadh Faasil’s CU Soon too is slated to release on the popular streamer on September 1. It remains to be seen wether the industry is able to adjust to the 'new normal' once theatres open.

Coming back to Mohanlal, he was last seen in Big Brother that turned out to be a colossal disappointment. He currently has the previously-mentioned Marakkar and Drishyam 2 in his kitty. The buzz is that he has been approached to play a key role in NTR 30.

Similarly, Dulquer is awaiting the release of Kurup, one of the biggest movies of his career. He also has a Telugu movie in his kitty. On the other hand, Prithviraj will next be seen Adujeevitam that features Amala Paul as the leading lady.