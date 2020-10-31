Mohanlal, Shraddha Srinath to collaborate for a Malayalam movie?

Powerhouse performer Shraddha Srinath, who became a household name with her performance in the Kannada movie U Turn, is set to act alongside popular actor Mohanlal in a Malayalam movie helmed by B Unnikrishnan.

According to several reports, she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer in the biggie that is being scripted by Pulimurugan writer Udayakrishna. The film, touted to be a mass entertainer, is likely to be made on an impressive budget of Rs 18 crore. Major portions of the film will be shot in Kochi suggesting that it is going to cater to the tastes of the Kerala audience.

Interestingly, this will be the second Mollywood film of Shraddha as she had previously starred in the Indrajith-starrer Kohinoor, which hit screens in 2015. She is going through a busy phase on the work front as she has made her presence felt across industries.

She acted alongside Ajith Kumar in the Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai hitting the right notes with her sincere performance. The Vikram Vedha actor was also seen in the Telugu movie Jersey, which did well at the box office despite facing competition from Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3. Shraddha tried her luck in Bollywood with Ali Fazal's Milan Talkies, which failed to find wide patronage.

She will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Chakra, starring Vishal. The action-thriller has piqued curiosity for the right reasons suggesting that it has the potential to do well at the box office. She also has the R Madhavan-starrer Maara, which is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video, in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the Priyadarshan-helmed Marakkar. The film was expected to hit screens in March/April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, 'Action King' Arjun and Kalyani Priyadarshan. He also has the Jeethu Joseph-directed Drishyam 2, a sequel to the 2013 cult film Drishyam, in his kitty