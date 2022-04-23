Mohanlal-starrer '12th Man' skips theatrical release, to premiere on Hotstar

Malayalam star Mohanlal's latest movie 12th Man will soon premiere on Hotstar, skipping the theatrical route, the veteran actor announced on April 22. He, however, refrained from revealing the exact date. It was previously rumoured that the flick would release during Vishu but that did not happen.

12th Man, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is a thriller that revolves around the events that take place when 11 friends gather for some fun only to realise that they have an uninvited guest. It is likely to feature a chilling storyline complete with eerie twists, The film has an impressive cast that includes Unni Mukundan, Shine, Priyanka Nair and Sshivada.

12th Man is the third Mohanlal movie to premiere directly on OTT. He received praise for his work in Drishyam 2, which emerged as a digital blockbuster in 2021. The Jeethu-helmed thriller, a sequel to the director's cult movie Drishyam, revolved around what happens when the protagonist tries to save his family from 'the past'. Its cast that included Meena, Siddique, Asha Sarath and Esther Anil. Bro Daddy, which reunited him with Prithviraj ,too opted for the OTT route. The comedy drama, directed by the Cold Case actor himself, received mixed reviews as the execution awasn't up to the mark.

'Lalettan' tried to re-establish his dominance at the box office with Marakkar but things didn't work out as the period drama failed to live up to expectations. The film, which revolved around a Naval admiral's life, received flak for its underwhelming screenplay and war sequences. The movie had a star-studded cast that included Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja and Suniel Shetty. He was next seen in the action-comedy Aaraattu, which made a decent impact at the box office despite mixed reviews. The B Unnikrishnan-helmed flick was meant for Mohanlal fans only and starred Shraddha Srinath, who previously acted in the Mollywood movie Kohinoor, as the leading lady.