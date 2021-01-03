Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar' to hit the screens on March 26

Actor Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam movie Marakkar will release in theatres on March 26, makers of the film have confirmed. The film's original release was scheduled for the same date in 2020 when Covid-19 struck.

This announcement comes days after the makers of Lalettan's upcoming movie Drishyam 2 announced that they would be releasing their the thriller on Amazon Prime, skipping the theatrical route. Even as the movie is highly anticipated, some fans thought a theatrical release of the film, which is a sequel to the cult hit Drishyam, would do it more justice.

Also read: 7 upcoming Malayalam movies to look forward to

Many feel that with Drishyam 2 releasing on OTT and Marakkar in theatres, Mohanlal might be on the verge of redefining the tenets of the Malayalam film industry.

The 'Complete Actor' enjoys a strong fan following due to his body of work. His star power might help the theatres regain their mojo after the Covid-19 lockdown roiled the entertainment industry. Similarly, Drishyam 2 is likely to help him find a wider audience as the Jeethu Joseph-helmed movie will be releasing across territories with subtitles. The story picks up right where the first film had ended.

Marakkar, on the other hand, is a period drama that revolves around the life of a naval chief. The movie is a high stakes affair as it has reportedly been shot on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The cast includes Arjun Sarja, 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It has been directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has previously collaborated with 'Lalettan' for films such as Oppam and the cult classic Kaalapani.