Mohanlal to star in pan-India film 'Vrushabha', to release next year

Mohanlal to star in pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha will go on floors later this month, according to Kapoor's Instagram post.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 13:34 ist
Superstar Mohanlal will feature in Vrushabha, a pan-India bilingual film which will hit the screens in 2024, the makers said Monday.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project, which will be filmed in Telugu and Malayalam.

"Posing with d legend n the genius!!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to be working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal.

"High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations (sic)" the producer captioned the photo with her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Vrushabha will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, added Kapoor in her post.

Mohanlal
Entertainment News

