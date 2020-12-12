Mohanlal to unveil 'Drishyam 2' teaser on December 25?

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is reportedly set to unveil the teaser of his eagerly-awaited movie Drishyam 2 on December 25 as a 'Christmas gift' for fans. An official announcement on the same might be made once the team wraps up the post-production process.

Drishyam 2, directed by noted filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, is a sequel to his cult hit Drishyam and features 'Lalettan' in the role of a simpleton named George Kutty. The film, which is expected to feature new characters as well as those seen in the first part, has been shot on a limited budget and is likely to cater to the tastes of the Kerala audience.

Drishyam revolved around what happens when a caring father decides to protect his family from the authorities when his daughter kills her stalker in an act of self-defence. It emerged as a hit at the box office and received rave reviews due to the layered narrative and effective execution. The movie was later remade in multiple languages and this established it as a pan-India brand. It remains to be seen whether Drishyam 2 manages to meet the high standards set by Drishyam.

The buzz is that the film might release directly on an OTT platform as opposed to in theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the Mollywood biggie Marakkar. The magnum opus, revolving around the journey of an admiral, was expected to hit the screens this year but that did not happen due to the coronavirus lockdown. It has a stellar cast that includes 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, Bollywood's Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja and Kalyani Priyadarshan. One is likely to get clarity on its release day in the coming days. The buzz is that he is 'in talks' to essay a key role in NTR 30. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.