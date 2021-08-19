Mohanlal's '12th Man' to be released on OTT? Here is an update

Malayalam star Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph recently collaborated for a thriller titled 12th Man, much to the delight of fans. According to industry tracker A B George, the film might premiere directly on an OTT platform if a theatrical release isn't possible in the near future. A lot will eventually depend on whether the Covid-19 situation in Kerala improves in the coming months.

Marakkar - new release date planning for December!

2 weeks before Christmas..

12th Man - will try to release in theatres.. If theatres are not opening soon then will rls direct via Amazon..

Jeethu and 'Lalettan' first collaborated for the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam, which was remade in numerous languages. It revolved around a caring simpleton's attempts at trying to protect his family from grave danger. They reunited for its sequel Drishyam 2, which released directly on an OTT platform earlier this year and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. 12th Man is likely to be as gripping as their previous films.

Its story revolves around certain events that take place over a single night and does not follow the conventional hero-heroine template. The cast includes the likes of Aditi Ravi, Saiju Kurup and Shine Tom Chacko. The film has been backed by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, who shares a strong rapport with Mohanlal. The cinematography will be handled by Satheesh Kurup, who previously cranked the camera for films such as Pranayam and the Drishyam series.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The 'Complete Actor' is awaiting the release of the period drama Marakkar, which reunites him with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Its release has been pushed back on several occasions due to the pandemic.

Mohanlal also has Aaraattu, co-starring Shraddha Srinath, in his kitty. The action-comedy is touted to be a feat for his fans and it features Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady. The star recently started work on Bro Daddy, directed by actor Prithviraj.