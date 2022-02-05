Mohanlal's mass avatar to Telugu connect: 4 takeaways from the trailer of 'Aaraattu'

Malayalam star Mohanlal on February 4 unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie Aaraattu much to the delight of his fans. It features the veteran actor in a mass avatar and has pretty much every--right from action scenes to punch dialogues-- that one expects from a commercial entertainer. Here are the key takeaways from the video.

'Massy' treat for the audience

A mass movie can hit the right notes only if it features paisa vasool dialogues that build an aura around the protagonist. Judging by the trailer, Aaraattu has what it takes to hit the right notes on this front. The video begins with dialogues such as 'I am not a gangster' and 'I'm not a monster' that add a sense of mystery around Mohanlal's character. It is, however, the 'I'm Lucifer' line that proves to be the biggest highlight as it comes across as a reference to Mohanlal and Prithviraj's 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

Will Shraddha get enough scope?

Aaraattu features Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and will be her first Malayalam movie since the 2015 release Kohinoor, which marked her acting debut. The star, who gave proof of abilities with her work in the Kannada movie U Turn and Tamil biggie Nerkonda Paarvai, does not get too much scope in the trailer. It remains to be seen whether the film does justice to her talent.

Big screen experience on the cards

Mohanlal has over the past two years consolidated his standing on OTT, The star was praised for his performance in Drishyam 2, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. He was subsequently seen in Bro Daddy, which opened to a good response on OTT despite receiving mixed reviews. Aaraattu, however, is not going to get a direct-to-OTT release and the trailer highlights the same. A theatrical release is likely to work in its favour. The trailer suggests that its grand visuals and action scenes can be enjoyed 'in theatres only'. If things go as planned this will be his first theatrical release after Marakkar, which underperformed at the box office.

Telugu connect

Mohanlal is heard using the Telugu line 'Nenu chala dangerous' in the trailer, which comes across as a pleasant surprise for fans. 'Lalettan' enjoys a fan following in the Telugu states because of his work in the Koratala Siva-helmed Janatha Garage, which featured Jr NTR in the lead. The fact that the trailer features a Telugu punch dialogue should help the film garner attention in this market.