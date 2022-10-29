'Moments to treasure': Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth had recently praised the movie on Twitter as a 'masterpiece'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 29 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 15:16 ist
Superstar Rajinikanth with actor-writer Rishab Shetty and producer Karthik Gowda of 'Kantara' fame. Credit: Twitter / @hombalefilms

Days after praising Kannada blockbuster Kantara, superstar Rajinikanth met the film's director and star, Rishab Shetty, at his residence here. Shetty, also the writer of Kantara, visited Rajinikanth's home along with producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films.

"Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time," read a post by the official Twitter handle of Hombale Films.

Shetty also thanked Rajinikanth for meeting the film's team. "Thank you @rajinikanth sir. We are always grateful for your appreciation of our movie #Kantara," the actor tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Kantara’ is a pushback against homogeneity

The Kannada period action thriller, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali.

Rajinikanth had recently praised the movie on Twitter as a "masterpiece."

"The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema," the superstar had tweeted.

Kantara has been recieving widespread acclaim across the country ever since its release last month.

