More trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez: ED attaches assets worth ₹7.27 cr

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2022, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 13:53 ist
Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The attached property is a fixed deposit, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

More to follow...

 

Jacqueline Fernandez
Enforcement Directorate
India News

