More trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez: ED attaches assets worth ₹7.27 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The attached property is a fixed deposit, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent
Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover
Hand-poked tattoos are in
Ready, teddy, splurge
DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis
Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny
Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap
Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst
How to keep your house cooler
50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker