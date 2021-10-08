Morning show 'shock' for Kannada film 'Ninna Sanihake'

The team of ‘Ninna Sanihake’, the Kannada film that released on Friday, was left disappointed when no electricity in the main theatre led to the cancellation of its premier show. The 10.30 am show at Santosh in Majestic was called off much to the disappointment of 300 odd people.

The film stars Dhanya Ramkumar, granddaughter of thespian Dr Rajkumar. Suraj Gowda, who plays the lead, has directed the film. Raghu Dixit, the film’s music director, was livid with the theatre owner for not informing the team about the technical issue.

“Apparently, the theatre had faced electricity issues in the last three days. Yet the owner didn’t inform us about this. Around 300 people had gathered for the premier show. It’s unfortunate that a small-scale film has to face such hurdles,” he said on social media.

People who came for the morning show headed to Kamakya theatre in Banashankari and the team held its premier at Navarang’s (in Rajajinagar) matinee show (1:15 pm). In another city’s single screen, Sri Venkateshwara in Girinagar, the film’s screening was delayed for an hour due to lack of crowd.

Check out latest DH videos here