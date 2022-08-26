Making films most gratifying job in the world: Kangana

Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema: Kangana

'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of national emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 13:15 ist

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a string of photographs from the sets of her upcoming movie Emergency and said that the most gratifying job in the world is to make movies.

Kangana posted the images on her Instagram story. The first picture has Kangana explaining a scene to a person. It also features an ambassador car.

"Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema this morning on #emergency shoot," she wrote.

She then shared a picture of her standing and looking at a scene.

"And of course my favourite directing pose," she wrote.

Kangana added: "Filmmaking my first love"

Emergency, as the title suggests, is all about the state of national emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Manikarnika films presents Emergency which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as Kahaani, Pink, Raid and Airlift.

