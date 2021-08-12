MS Dhoni meeting with Tamil star actor Vijay goes viral

MS Dhoni meeting with Tamil star actor Vijay goes viral

Photo and video of a handshake went viral as well on social media

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 12 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 20:51 ist
Former India captain M S Dhoni and Tamil actor Vijay. Credit: Twitter Photo/@ChennaiIPL

It was a surprise meeting between Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and top Tamil actor Vijay here on Thursday in a studio and it grabbed the attention of their fans on social media.

While Dhoni was in the studio to shoot for a commercial, Vijay was in the film set for his upcoming 'Beast' and the chance meeting happened, film industry sources said.

The pictures of their meeting, and a video clip in which the actor was seeing off the star cricketer after a handshake went viral as well on social media which was shared by many. Dhoni, called 'Thala,' (captain or leader) by his fans arrived here on Tuesday ahead of the departure of a group of players to the UAE, which would host the remainder of the Indian Premier League next month.

Chennai Super King's Twitter handle too shared a picture of the duo meeting. Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of 'Beast' tweeted "#Beast & #Lion...#double beast mode." Vijay is addressed as 'Thalapathy' by his fans which means commander and the meeting between 'Thala' and 'Thalapathy' was the buzz on social media on Thursday.

