Painting the town red, in a tribute to Money Heist

Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad get a make over with Money Heist murals

Artists in the three cities have painted these murals in a show of tribute to the popular show as it comes to an end

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 14:24 ist
A view of the Money Heist mural in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/ bollywoodartproject

Mural artists from Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have painted the cities 'red' to pay an artistic tribute to one of Netflix’s most popular shows Money Heist, as it comes to an end.

Urban artist group Bollywood Art Project (BAP) and Delhi-based mural artist Yantr are the artists behind the mural in Mumbai that is spread across a 20,000-square foot area.

In conversation with The Indian Express, Ranjit Dahiya, founder of BAP, told that it took them 10 days to finish the project in Mumbai that is located at Hill Road, near St Andrew Church and Bandra Reclamation MTNL building.

“The agency called Supari Studios asked me to partner with them to paint Money Heist murals because its final episodes were releasing on December 3,” he told the publication.

In Hyderabad, the murals can be seen near Necklace Road MMTS station and Ameerpet Metro station.

To promote the last season of Money Heist, Netflix India has also put out a behind-the-scenes video of these huge murals that have been the talk of the towns.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netflix India
Netflix
Entertainment News
Maharashtra
Delhi
Telangana
money heist

What's Brewing

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

To live a life of meaning

To live a life of meaning

A big laugh in a grim world

A big laugh in a grim world

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

 