Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad get a make over with Money Heist murals

Mural artists from Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have painted the cities 'red' to pay an artistic tribute to one of Netflix’s most popular shows Money Heist, as it comes to an end.

Urban artist group Bollywood Art Project (BAP) and Delhi-based mural artist Yantr are the artists behind the mural in Mumbai that is spread across a 20,000-square foot area.

In conversation with The Indian Express, Ranjit Dahiya, founder of BAP, told that it took them 10 days to finish the project in Mumbai that is located at Hill Road, near St Andrew Church and Bandra Reclamation MTNL building.

“The agency called Supari Studios asked me to partner with them to paint Money Heist murals because its final episodes were releasing on December 3,” he told the publication.

In Hyderabad, the murals can be seen near Necklace Road MMTS station and Ameerpet Metro station.

To promote the last season of Money Heist, Netflix India has also put out a behind-the-scenes video of these huge murals that have been the talk of the towns.