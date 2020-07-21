Mumbai Police summons Rajeev Masand in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Mumbai Police summons Rajeev Masand in SSR's death case

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2020, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 12:40 ist
Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand. Credit: Facebook

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, according to ANI.

Masand has arrived at the Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

The development came days after Kangana Ranaut named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

More to follow...

