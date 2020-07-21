Mumbai Police summons Rajeev Masand in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, according to ANI.

Masand has arrived at the Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

The development came days after Kangana Ranaut named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

