Munawar Faruqui 'signs out' from social media

Munawar Faruqui has decided to quit social media, the comedian said on Tuesday.
The controversy-riddled comedian, who won the reality competition television series Lock Upp, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said he has decided to quit social media, citing personal reasons.
"This is something I don't want to do but...I'm signing off from social media," he said.
Signing off🙏 pic.twitter.com/O3UvlzXktL
— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) October 2, 2022
The comedian, who got popular following a video titled Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat, uploaded on Youtube, has been in the limelight over allegedely making fun of Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during one of his shows.
