Munawar Faruqui 'signs out' from social media

The comedian, who got popular following a video titled Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat, uploaded on Youtube, has been in the limelight over making fun of Hindu deities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 17:13 ist

Munawar Faruqui has decided to quit social media, the comedian said on Tuesday.

The controversy-riddled comedian, who won the reality competition television series Lock Upp, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said he has decided to quit social media, citing personal reasons.

"This is something I don't want to do but...I'm signing off from social media," he said.

The comedian, who got popular following a video titled Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat, uploaded on Youtube, has been in the limelight over allegedely making fun of Hindu deities as well as Union Home  Minister Amit Shah, during one of his shows.

Entertainment News
Munawar Faruqui

