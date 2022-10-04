Munawar Faruqui 'signs out' from social media

Munawar Faruqui has decided to quit social media, the comedian said on Tuesday.

The controversy-riddled comedian, who won the reality competition television series Lock Upp, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said he has decided to quit social media, citing personal reasons.

"This is something I don't want to do but...I'm signing off from social media," he said.

The comedian, who got popular following a video titled Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat, uploaded on Youtube, has been in the limelight over allegedely making fun of Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during one of his shows.