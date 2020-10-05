Music composer Ravi Basrur scouts for musicians to work on 'KGF Chapter 2'

Pan-India star Yash will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, touted to be one of the biggest Kannada movies of all time, and this has created a great deal of buzz among movie lovers. Ravi Basrur, the music composer of the biggie, recently took to social media to reveal that he is looking for musicians to help him work on the soundtrack of the film.

He is looking for people to play the trumpet, trombone, and other instruments. Music is expected to be an important part of KGF Chapter 2 and the composer is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the final product is upto the mark.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and features Yash in a new avatar. It revolves around the adventures of 'Rocky Bhai' and is touted to be an action-packed affair. According to the team, it will be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this suggests that the stakes are higher than expected.

The magnum opus has a strong cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. KGF Chapter 2 marks Baba's Sandalwood debut. The Bollywood veteran will be seen in a Vikings-like look in the biggie and this has piqued curiosity. Raveena had previously impressed fans with her performance in Upendra and it remains to be seen whether the 'pride of Kannada cinema' helps her floor the Sandalwood audience again.

Meanwhile, Actor Prakash Raj recently joined the sets, leading to speculation of him replacing noted actor Anant Nag as the narrator of the film. Neel, however, clarified that the Ranna actor is playing a different character in the movie.

KGF Chapter 2, which failed to hit screens this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely to release in theatres during Sankranti 2021.

