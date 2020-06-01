Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42 due to COVID-19

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo fame has passed away on Monday due to COVID-19. He was 42.

He was suffering from kidney ailments and had also underwent a transplant.

The brothers had given music to several Salman Khan films like Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Chori Chori, Tumko Na Bhool Payanage, Tere Naam, Mujhe Shadi Karogi, Partner, Veer, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger.

They had also composed the title track for reality shows Bigg Boss 4 and Big Boss 6 and IPL4 theme song 'Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka'.

The news of his demise broke on social media past midnight.

"My brother Wajid left us," singer Sonu Nigam wrote on Instagram.

The Sajid-Wajid duo has given music in several films including Dabangg 2, Jai Ho and Wanted. He was also seen as a judge in singing reality shows.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted: "Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again."

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan said: "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence."

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan said: "RIP Wajid bhai, you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare."

Singer-turned-politician and union minister Babul Supriyo said he was shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wajid. "Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind - a Gr8 sport," he said.

Music composer and singer Salim Merchant tweeted: "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

"Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," Priyanka Chopra said in a tweet.