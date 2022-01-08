Music director S Thaman tests positive for Covid-19

One of the top music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, S Thaman, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to social media, Thaman said, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated.
God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b7a5CCnYbv
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 7, 2022
"I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.
"I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support."
Ironically, only a day before, Thaman had responded to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's announcement that he had tested positive for Covid.
Thaman had told 'Prince', "Dear brother, You will be super duper fine brother. My strength and prayers. Wishing you a speedy recovery dear brother.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases
Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world
Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday
Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not
DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'
Curtains continue to come down on cinemas
'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs
In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'