Music director S Thaman tests positive for Covid-19

Music director S Thaman tests positive for Covid-19

Thaman is vaccinated and followed all safety measures

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 19:09 ist
S Thaman. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

One of the top music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, S Thaman, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to social media, Thaman said, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated.

 

"I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

"I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support."

Ironically, only a day before, Thaman had responded to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's announcement that he had tested positive for Covid.

Thaman had told  'Prince', "Dear brother, You will be super duper fine brother. My strength and prayers. Wishing you a speedy recovery dear brother.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Telugu films
Tollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 