My character has a detailed background even though 'Heropanti 2' is a commercial movie: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the eagerly-awaited movie Heropanti 2, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has garnered a decent amount of attention due to Nawaz's unhinged new avatar and the young hero's 'massy' action scenes. The Kick actor revealed that he took up the role of 'Laila', a twisted individual with an unnerving laugh, as the makers explored his complexities in depth. He added that the makers were virtually 'living' the part even before he took it up.

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmad Khan and written by Rajat Arora, is action-thriller that promises to be a treat for Tiger fans. It is a sequel to the 2014 release Heropanti, which marked the young star's Bollywood debut. The flick stars Tara Sutaria, last seen in Tadap, as the leading lady. The star's stylish avatar has become the talk of the town. Its music has been composed by A R Rahman.

Heropanti, a remake of Allu Arjun's Parugu, did well at the box office despite facing competition from Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan. It became quite popular among the 'Gen Y' audience due to Tiger's dance movies and its songs. It remains to be seen when Heropanti 2 lives up to these expectations when it premieres in theatres on April 29. It, however, will not have it easy at the box office as Ajay Devgn's latest directorial venture Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens on the same day.

Nawaz, meanwhile, is working on the Kangana Ranaut-backed Tiku Weds Sheru in his kitty. He will be seen in Noorani Chehra, which stars Nupur Sanon as the leading lady.

Tiger, on the other hand, is set to team up with Akshay Kumar for the actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a remake of the yesteryear cult film of the same name. It is touted to be a gamechanger for the young star as War, his last two-hero project, proved to be a blockbuster.