My life is all about cinema & food: Sreenivas Sai Bellamkonda

Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda was in the capital along with his co-star Nushrat Bharucha to promote their film Chatrapathi on May 10, 2023.

The movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name and was helmed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas & Shriya Saran in lead roles.

It was a dream come true moment for Sreenivas, who was amazed by Prabhas’ acting in the movie. He was just 12 at that time. Sreenivas is on cloud nine as he is making his Hindi debut in a grand manner with this Telugu blockbuster. He said, "I am very happy to work in a movie which had legends like SS Rajamouli and Prabhas".

In a candid tete-a-tete with DH, the Jaya Janaki Nayaka star spoke at length about his short yet impactful career, his family, upcoming works and of course, his Hindi debut Chatrapathi.

“I am very humbled to be in the capital and it feels great to be surrounded by the national media. I am enjoying this phase as it is not something that you get to witness daily," said Sreenivas.

“Chatrapathi is the remake of the 2005 Telugu film but it is not exactly the same. There are several changes in the script matching the present scenario and the film is loaded with emotions, mass elements, family sentiment, drama and action. We made sure that cinema lovers get all the elements on the silver screen and I can assure you that they’ll go back happy," added the Sita star.

“The love for cinema is inherited by my father and I grew up amidst the cinema circle. My life is only about movies and food, I cannot think about anything beyond these two. My mantra is to work on more and more movies and hopes to make my parents proud one day with my work,” added the Kavacham star.

On being about his upcoming projects, Sreenivas said: “It's too early to say anything about my next, but yes, the next assignment is again a mass entertainer loaded with amazing action sequences. Weeks after the release of Chattrapathi I will be travelling abroad for the training,” concluded Telugu star Sreenivas Sai Bellamkonda.

Chatrapathi will hit the screens on May 12 and is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie is directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. It also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chhabra in pivotal roles.