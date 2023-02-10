My music is spontaneous, says MM Keeravani

The global recognition of a master composer, who has worked in 250 films across five Indian languages (predominantly in Telugu) in 32 years, was long overdue. Having annexed the Golden Globe, and the Critics’ Choice award from the American-Canadian Critics’ Choice Association (CCA), MM Keeravani is thrilled at the Oscar nomination (Best Original Song category) for his song Naatu naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR for the 95th Academy Awards.

“I only expect my films to be a hit," he tells DH Showtime. "I do not crave awards as that can lead to disappointment. But awards are recognition of my work, especially when they come from America because one dollar is 85 rupees and not the reverse. So it is a precious, global recognition,’ he quips with a smile.

He has won the LAFCA (Los Angeles Film Critics’ Association) award for the complete score too. And yes, there are three more nominations pending—all from the US!

The legendary composer, having won a National award and multiple other honours down South, has also been conferred the Padma Shri. Keeravani is currently working with director Neeraj Pandey for the romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha. It stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

In Hindi, he goes by the fancy (his description) name of MM Kreem, and has delivered musical aces like Zakhm (1998), Sur (2002), Jism (2003) and Paheli (2005) among others. At one time, he was proud of his USP in Hindi cinema — a total eschewal of South influences in his Hindi songs, unlike the music of other Southern stalwarts in pan-Indian films. So how did he approach music for the Bahubali films and RRR?

“I had to maintain the distinct demarcation earlier,” he replies. “But that was the 2G era. Now, even a truck driver has access to music from around the world on his phone. So now I compose spontaneously," he says.

How was Naatu naatu born? “To be frank, it was like any other song assignment,” he replies. “It was conceived by my brother as a weapon against the hostilities of the British. When NTR Jr is challenged, Ram Charan and the former demonstrate our Indian pride through song and dance. It is an anti-racism song written first by Chandrabose. After I composed it, my elder son, composer-singer Kaala Bhairava, designed the arrangements that made a major difference. And dance director Prem Rakshith, ever-innovative, did the choreography and our two heroes completed the magic,” he describes.

Keeravani has worked with many great directors — K Balachander, Priyadarshan, K Vishwanath, Bharathan, Manivannan, Ram Gopal Varma, Mahesh Bhatt, Neeraj Pandey and others. How would he compare them with one another?

“The basic difference is that my brother can step into my home without knocking,” he grins. “The others have to take a prior appointment if they want to discuss anything. Also, I have to be polite to them in case of a difference of opinion. With Rajamouli, I need not be so.”

However, he says, “Rajamouli, Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma encourage total freedom. They always support new talent. That is something I prefer as well. So when I wanted a very new Shreya Ghoshal to sing my two sensuous songs, Jaadu hai nasha hai and Chalo tumko lekar chale in Jism, Bhatt saw the merit of a fresh voice. Incidentally, this was the first congratulatory message I got when I won the Golden Globe. I was still sitting in the auditorium.”

Among the experienced singers, he says he has no regular voice (or lyricist) after S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away and P Susheela stopped singing. Does he wish he could have recorded with anyone else? “Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,” comes his instant reply. “And Asha Bhosle is my all-time favourite. Amol Palekar’s wife Sandhya Gokhale introduced me to her classical songs in Marathi. She is incredible. I was always under the impression that she was great only at the club kind of songs. In fact, I am awed by Marathi composers like Sudhir Phadke, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and others.”

Kannada connection

About his work in Kannada, Keeravani says that while he has composed for less than 10 films and that he has a deep Kannada connection. “I was staying in Raichur for more than five years and can speak, write and read Kannada like my mother tongue. I am a great devotee of Lord Basaveshwara and have composed his works for some albums. And my favourite breakfast remains Chithranna (lemon rice),” he reveals.

Is he religious? “I don’t chant anything or visit temples. I see God in animals. A dog, for example, will not have any pretense. The love it shows by wagging its tail will be genuine!” he says.

And does he get time to read? Nodding his head, he says, “Yes. I prefer e-books. I am now reading a beautiful book called Vihangam, which means a bird. Written by Gangaraju, it is about the education system.”