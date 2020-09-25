Season 3 of Letterman's show to release on Netflix soon

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction': Third season of David Letterman's show to premiere on Netflix on October 21

David Letterman is the host of 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former late-night show host David Letterman is coming back with the third season of his interview series on Netflix from October 21, the streamer has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will have a four-episode season three, as opposed to six episodes in its previous two cycles.

The upcoming chapter will feature interviews with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr, stand-up comic Dave Chappelle and rapper Lizzo.

The second season of the show, featuring tete-a-tete with rapper Kanye West, TV host Ellen DeGeneres, entrepreneur-philanthropist Melinda Gates, actors Tiffany Haddish, Zach Galifianakis, and Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton, wrapped in last summer.

Later, Letterman recorded a special with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, which released in October 2019

