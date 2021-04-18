My song highlights an unusual situation: Manan Bhardwaj on composing for Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’

Music composer Manan Bhardwaj has composed a song for the Hindi version of pan-India actor Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam, the biggest project of his career. Speaking to DH, he says that number highlights an ’unusual situation’ and will be an integral part of the narrative.

“I composed a number for Bhushan Kumar and he decided to use it in Radhe Shyam. This was a clear case of luck by chance for me as it fit the unusual situation depicted in the movie perfectly,” said Manan.

Prabhas became a household name with the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali, which released in 2015. He consolidated his standing in the Hindi belt with Baahubali 2 and the action-thriller Saaho. Radhe Shyam is an important film for 'Darling' and movie buffs have high hopes from the music as it is a romantic drama. Manan, however, is unperturbed by these great expectations.

“The song is totally in my comfort zone and I am excited about being a part of a Prabhas film. Inka fanbase bahut possessive hai,” said the composer.

Radhe Shyam is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero. It features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual reportedly revolves around the passionate romance between a charismatic young man and a charming woman. It is likely to cater to the classes as opposed to the masses. The film’s ‘First Glimpse’, which was released some time ago, has piqued the curiosity of the fans because of the crackling chemistry between the lead pair.

The movie is slated to hit the screens in multiple languages on July 30.

While it remains to be seen whether Radhe Shyam opens new avenues for Manan, the composer has already signed his next few projects.

“I have signed six projects but can’t talk about them,” he added.

Manan is also open to singing for other composers in the near future.