Mystery south of the Vindhyas: 10 movie recommendations

10) Goodachari (Telugu, 2018)

This espionage thriller comes with many twists and turns being hurled at you at lightning speed. High-octane action sequences elevate it. With the end teasing the possibility of the movie being turned into an action franchise, it looks like India has its own Ethan Hunt of the Mission Impossible series coming up.

9) Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada, 2019)

This visually appealing film follows the escapades of an avaricious cop, who seeks an elusive treasure sought by others as well. With quirky lines and wry characterisation, the treatment is inspired by the cowboy Western genre. ASN, as the film is abbreviated, took pride in its landscapes, and set a lot of action in a saloon. With a runtime of three hours-plus, it is a tad too long, but keeps you glued to your seat.

8) 7th Day (Malayalam, 2014)

The film deals with a bunch of youngsters on the run from a criminal, who believes they are connected with a missing stash of counterfeit money. When one of them commits suicide, it is up to an IPS officer (played with panache by Prithviraj Sukumaran) to put the pieces together and help them out.

7) Mumbai Police (Malayalam, 2013)

This thriller has enough twists and turns from the word go. It starts with the protagonist (with grey shades), played convincingly by Prithviraj Sukumaran, having figured out who caused his friend’s death. He meets with a major accident, resulting in a loss of memory. How he finally nails the killer forms the rest of the story. The climax is intriguing.

6) Indian (Tamil, 1996)

Directed by S Shankar, it stars Kamal Hassan in a dual role, as an honest, idealistic freedom fighter, and an unscrupulous young man. The songs, composed by A R Rahman, are chartbusters, and are played even to this day. The poignant confrontation between noble father and son-gone-astray tugs at your heart-strings.

5) RangiTaranga (Kannada, 2015)

A horror-thriller, the film set the cash registers ringing and became one of the most successful box-office hits in Kannada. Directed by Anup Bhandari, it had his brother Nirup in the lead. The picturesque locales, unique songs and power-packed performances complement the gripping plot.

4) Baahubali Series (Telugu, 2015-17)

This series, which went on to smash box-office records, piqued the interest of the foreign audiences as well. The opulent sets and the special effects are top-notch and the action and war sequences well executed. Though the plot seems trite, with a Good vs Evil storyline, the movies make for an entertaining watch.

3) Drishyam (Malayalam, 2013)

The protagonist is a worldly-wise person (his humble academic education notwithstanding), who will go to any lengths to shield his family from adversity. Thanks to his intimate knowledge of crime films, he understands the credulous nature of the human mind, and uses it to cover up an inadvertent murder that threatens to tear his family asunder. The film was remade in many Indian languages. Mohanlal is convincing as the protective patriarch.

2) Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (Tamil, 2016)

Directed by debutant Karthick Naren, it deals with the investigation of a murder that leads to the discovery of another, and the subsequent investigation in the course of which a policeman loses his leg. Who is the predator and who is the prey? The whodunit ends with a climax that stumps you.

1) Panchathanthiram (Tamil, 2002)

This laugh-a-thon, without a dull moment, deserves an award for best comedy writing (Crazy Mohan). Ostensibly, what comes across as a crime-thriller is actually a gag-fest that caters to family audiences, steering clear of cringe-worthy, coarse humour. The puns and the wordplay are indeed a balm for frazzled nerves.