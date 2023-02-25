Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' wraps production

Actor Naga Chaitanya has finished shooting for his upcoming movie Custody.
Chaitanya, who essays the role of a police officer in the Venkat Prabhu-directorial, shared the news on his social media handles on Friday.
"It’s a wrap for #Custody such a great time shooting with this amazing team @vp_offl" the 36-year-old actor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the movie set.
It’s a wrap for #Custody such a great time shooting with this amazing team @vp_offl
@thearvindswami @iamkrithishetty @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar #Priyamani #SampathRaj @SS_Screens
#CustodyOnMay12 pic.twitter.com/nB3Il1UPoE
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) February 24, 2023
The film, set for release in theatres on May 12, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.
Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the movie.
The project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.
