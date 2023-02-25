Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' wraps production

Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' wraps production

Chaitanya, who essays the role of a police officer in the Venkat Prabhu-directorial, shared the news on his social media handles on Friday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 25 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 11:49 ist
Naga Chaitanya. Credit: Instagram/@chayakkineni

Actor Naga Chaitanya has finished shooting for his upcoming movie Custody.

Chaitanya, who essays the role of a police officer in the Venkat Prabhu-directorial, shared the news on his social media handles on Friday.

"It’s a wrap for #Custody such a great time shooting with this amazing team  @vp_offl" the 36-year-old actor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the movie set.

The film, set for release in theatres on May 12, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the movie.

The project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

naga chaitanya
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

 