Nagarjuna set to join 'The Ghost' Dubai schedule

Nagarjuna, who has been basking in the success of his latest Sankranthi movie Bangarraju, is all set to join the sets of his upcoming movie The Ghost in Dubai.

A crucial schedule, which is supposed to begin in the first week of February, will see Nagarjuna shoot for a fascinating series of action scenes. As per sources, the makers have planned to bring together Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan for the schedule. Action director Seelum Pradit a.k.a. Nung will be in charge of the fights.

The buzz is that Nagarjuna will be seen in a salt-and-pepper look in The Ghost. Being helmed by Garuda Vega director Praveen Sattaru, the flick is anticipated to be a seat-edge-thriller, with top-notch action sequences.

The Ghost is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar jointly. The film has cinematography by Mukhesh G, while Ganesh K is also one of the stunt masters on board. Actors Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are to appear in important roles alongside Nagarjuna.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna's Bollywood movie Brahmastra will release later this year.