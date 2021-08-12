Nakuul to star in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar to star in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', promo out

The two actors have previously worked on the hit show 'yar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:33 ist
Actor Nakuul Mehta. Credit: Twitter/@NakuulMehta

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have come on board to headline the second season of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Sony TV series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

On Thursday, Ekta posted a promo of the new show, starring Mehta and Parmar, on Instagram.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain meet Ram and Priya," the producer, who announced that a season two was in the works earlier this week, captioned the video clip.

The two actors have previously worked on the hit Star Plus show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, which aired in 2012.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season one aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple Ram and Priya, played by Kapoor and Tanwar. The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.

The promo of the second season featured the two series leads -- Ram, 38 and Priya, 32 -- discussing why they are not married yet.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon air on Sony TV. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TV Shows
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 