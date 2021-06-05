Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Venky Atluri to collaborate for a move: Report

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna may soon collaborate with filmmaker Venky Atluri for a commercial entertainer, according to a report carried by Cinejosh. The film will be backed by Sitara Entertainments and is likely to feature several action sequences. The buzz is that it will be formally announced once NBK wraps up his present commitments.

The mass hero, who was last seen in the box office dud Ruler, is working on Akhanda. The film is being directed by Boyapati Srinu, who previously wielded the popular films such as Legend and Sarrainodu, and features the seasoned performer in two distinct avatars. The biggie is likely to have punch dialogues and elevation scenes. NBK and Boyapati previously collaborated for Simha and Legend, which emerged as big hits and attained cult status. The inside talk is that Akhanda will be 'bigger and better' than their previous movies.

It stars Pragya Jaiswal, best known for her work in Kanche, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Nandamuri hero. She had recently told DH that she enjoyed working on the film and was impressed by NBK's passion for cinema. There was talk of Sanjay Dutt essaying a negative role in the film but that did not happen.

Akhanda was to hit the screens on May 28 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. It will release in theatres once things improve.

Post Akhanda, Balakrishna will be teaming up with director Gopichand, who scored a hit with the Sankranti release Krack, for a commercial drama. The buzz is that he will also be collaborating with Anil Ravipudi for an action-packed entertainer.

Venky Atluri, on the other hand, tasted success with his latest directorial venture Rang De, which featured Nithiin and Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair. He will be hoping to score another hit with his latest film.