Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10

The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 27 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 15:21 ist
Nani in a still from 'Tuck Jagadish'. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Nani's Tuck Jagadish is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

The Telugu-language family drama is directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for films like Ninnu Kori, Majili.

The streamer took to its official Twitter handle and announced the release date of the film, which coincides with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"We are ready with our to welcome @NameIsNani Meet #TuckJagadishOnPrime, Sept 10,” the tweet read.

Last week,  Nani had penned an emotional post on social media stating how the unpredictable condition and restriction on cinema halls have affected the theatrical release plan of Tuck Jagadish.

The movie was initially slated to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19.

The film also features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. 

 

