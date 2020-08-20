Nani starrer ‘V’ to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 5

The makers of the eagerly-awaited V, starring Nani, have confirmed that the film will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, skipping the theatrical route. The Mohan Krishna Indraganti-helmed thriller was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued to the media, the Eega hero said that he is delighted about V releasing on the streaming platform and added the film is his ‘tribute’ to fans.

“I personally enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and V is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s and my character is what drew me the most to this project. I am very excited about the Global Premiere of V - the movie marks my 25th in the film industry, I could not have asked for a bigger tribute to my fans and supporters, than to have V available to watch anytime,anywhere,” he said.

V, produced by Dil Raju, is one of the most eagerly-awaited Tollywood movies of the year and revolves around what happens when a cop falls in love with a writer. The film features the ‘Natural Star’ in a stylish new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. It has a strong cast that includes Nivetha Thomas, Nassar and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The Padmaavat actress impressed the Tolllywood audience with her performance in Sammohanam (2018), proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. Many feel, V has the potential to help her consolidate her in the industry.

The film is an equally important release for Nani as he is going through a lean phase on the work front. He was last seen in Gang Leader, which did not do well at the box office. If V receives appreciation from a vast section of the audience, it might help him revive his career.

Nani is expected to turn his attention to Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh, after V releases on Amazon Prime Video.