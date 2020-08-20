Nani starrer ‘V’ to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 5

The makers of the eagerly-awaited V, starring Nani, have confirmed that the film will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, skipping the theatrical route. The Mohan Krishna Indraganti-helmed thriller was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement issued to the media, the Eega hero said that he is delighted about V releasing on the streaming platform and added the film is his ‘tribute’ to fans.
The hunt is on! ✌#VOnPrime Sept 5, on @PrimeVideoIN@NameisNani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mokris_1772 #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @ItsAmitTrivedi @MusicThaman @pgvinda #MarthandKVenkatesh pic.twitter.com/IK0x6avbcT
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) August 20, 2020
“I personally enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and V is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s and my character is what drew me the most to this project. I am very excited about the Global Premiere of V - the movie marks my 25th in the film industry, I could not have asked for a bigger tribute to my fans and supporters, than to have V available to watch anytime,anywhere,” he said.
V, produced by Dil Raju, is one of the most eagerly-awaited Tollywood movies of the year and revolves around what happens when a cop falls in love with a writer. The film features the ‘Natural Star’ in a stylish new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. It has a strong cast that includes Nivetha Thomas, Nassar and Aditi Rao Hydari.
The Padmaavat actress impressed the Tolllywood audience with her performance in Sammohanam (2018), proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. Many feel, V has the potential to help her consolidate her in the industry.
The film is an equally important release for Nani as he is going through a lean phase on the work front. He was last seen in Gang Leader, which did not do well at the box office. If V receives appreciation from a vast section of the audience, it might help him revive his career.
Nani is expected to turn his attention to Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh, after V releases on Amazon Prime Video.
Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'
Who’s the best first lady of US?
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Big tech’s domination reaches new heights
Alternative ways to assess learning
Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama
DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained