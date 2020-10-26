Nani teams up with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty for 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Tollywood actor Nani took to Twitter on Sunday (October 25) to share the eagerly-awaited concept poster of his next big movie Shyam Singha Roy, giving fans a reason to rejoice. He confirmed that the film will feature actor Sai Pallavi and Uppena star Krithi Shetty as the leading ladies

The Rahul Sankritya-directed Shyam Singha Roy, produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, is touted to be one of the biggest movies of Nani's career.

The filmmaker made an impressive debut with the 2018 release Taxiwaala, which made a decent impact at the box office. It remains to be seen whether he is able to hit the right notes this time around as well.

Shyam Singha Roy marks Nani's second collaboration with Sai Pallavi. The two had impressed a section of the audience with their chemistry in MCA and will be hoping to recreate the magic.

The film was originally supposed to be shot in Kolkata but the makers decided against it amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

One is likely to get clarity on its tentative release date in the coming days. Shyam Singha Roy is an important release for Sai Pallavi. The Fidaa star is going through a rough phase on the work front. She was last seen in the Selvaraghavan-helmed NGK, which did not do well at the box office. Several critics also pointed out that Rakul Preet made a better impact than the original 'Malar'.

Coming back to Nani, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the action-packed V, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video amid the pandemic. The biggie had a strong cast that included Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

He is currently working on the eagerly-awaited Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma. The film is likely to release in 2021.