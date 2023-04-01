Nani's 'Dasara' raises Rs 53 crore worldwide in 2 days

Nani's 'Dasara' raises Rs 53 crore worldwide in two days

The film released on Thursday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 01 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 14:23 ist
Actor Nani in a still from his film 'Dasara'. Credit: PTI Photo

Telugu star Nani's pan-India film "Dasara" has earned over Rs 53 crore gross worldwide in the first two days of its release.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, "Dasara" is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

The film released on Thursday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Also Read | 'Dasara' review: Nani in a stale revenge saga

Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box office collection of the movie in a press note.

"The movie grossed Rs 38 crore plus on its first day worldwide, earning a staggering Rs 15 crore on its second day. The film’s two days worldwide total stands at Rs 53 crore plus," the note read.

"Dasara" also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment
Telugu cinema
nani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

 