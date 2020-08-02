Naseeruddin Shah feels the debate surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death is 'unnecessary'

Actor Naseeruddin Shah is arguably one of the most respected names in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a decent fan following due to his outspoken nature.

During an interview with with Film Companion, the powerhouse performer said that the debate surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is 'juvenile' and 'unnecessary'. He urged people to refrain from washing their 'dirty underwear' in public as it has the potential to damage the reputation of the film fraternity. He added that everyone let 'poor Sushant ' rest in peace.

“One can only hope for that (a change in the way the industry functions) though the level of the debate is getting more and more juvenile and I see it as completely unnecessary. Why are we washing our dirty underwear in public?," he added.

SSR, the star of popular films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, ended his life on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following this, a section of the Twitterverse accused Bollywood biggies of trying to sabotage the self-made star's career. Some of them even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being 'products of nepotism'.

Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee too weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the discussion. Sushant's brother-in-law launched the 'nepometer' to indirectly encourage filmmakers to cast 'outsiders' in their movies.

Meanwhile, SSR's father recently filed a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty -- who was in a relationship with 'Anni' at the time of his death -- and said that she was trying to 'grab' his son's wealth. The Jalebi star, on July 31, broke her silence on the matter and said that the 'truth' will ultimately prevail.

Coming back to 'Naseer Saab', he impressed a vast section of the audience with his performance in the short film Half Full (co-starring Vikrant Massey). The veteran actor is gearing up to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video-backed Bandish Bandits. The musical drama features newcomers Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead and this has piqued curiosity. The cast includes popular names such as Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha.